Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government has taken many steps to strengthen four pillars of the electricity system- production, transmission, distribution and connection, UT's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed on Monday.

Addressing a programme in the capital city on 'Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya-Power @2047', Sinha said, "Jammu and Kashmir government has taken many steps to strengthen four pillars of the electricity system- production, transmission, distribution and connection. Illegal connection, theft is the cancer of electricity system and I urge citizens to launch a sustained campaign against it."

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that the Government of India has sanctioned the Phase-1 package of Rs 5641.91 crore for complete revamp, strengthening of the power distribution infrastructure under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) under both urban and rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Of the amount under phase-1, JPDCL will get Rs 2807.70-crore (Rs 2265.95 crores under loss reduction and Rs 541.75 crore under smart metering) and KPDCL to receive Rs 2834.21 crore (Rs 2329.25 crores under loss reduction and Rs 504.96 crore under smart metering)," he said.

The office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha further informed that under phase 1, projects related to smart pre-paid metering and loss reduction/infrastructure creation will be implemented. "Modernization works will be funded separately under phase-2. It is a fitting tribute to Celebrate "UJJWAL BHARAT UJJWAL BHAVISHYA" Power @ 2047," the office tweeted.

Alos, acknowledging the best performance of Andhra Pradesh in the power sector and effective implementation of various Central schemes, the Ministry of Power has selected Visakhapatnam to hold the Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya - Power @2047 event on July 30. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address consumers of Visakhapatnam virtually.

Meanwhile, Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh on Sunday urged the Union Government that the grand finale of the "Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya-Power @2047", being celebrated under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from July 25-31, should be dedicated to Shaheed Udham Singh, who sacrificed his life for the India's independence.

Punjab Power Minister, in a letter to Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh, said that it would be a befitting tribute to the great revolutionary and son of soil. The letter read that India is celebrating 'Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjawal Bhavishya-Power @2047' wherein achievements of Central and State Governments in the transformation of power sector including renewable energy sector will be showcased through the celebrations in all the districts of the country.

"I had earlier requested you to commemorate the grand finale of these celebrations in the memory of the great martyr and freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh, whose Martyrdom Day is observed on July 31 every year," requested Punjab Minister quoting July 21 meeting with the Union Minister.

The minister urged that commemorating the legendary martyr's great contribution and sacrifice in the cause of India's independence through these programmes, would be a befitting tribute, if the grand finale of these programmes is dedicated as a tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh. (ANI)

