Jammu, Aug 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department will host a two-day festival in the high-altitude resort town of Lal Draman in Doda district from August 5.

The event is being organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, the Doda district administration, and the Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art Culture. It aims to showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the area and promote tourism in the region.

"We are all set to host a two-day tourism promotion mela at Lal Draman in Doda district on the August 5 and 6. The event aims to promote tourism in the region and showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the area," Director Tourism, Jammu, Vivekanand Rai told reporters here.

