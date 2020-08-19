Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday approved Rs 21 Crores funding under Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) for completing Jetty Bridge in Baramulla district.

Sinha also announced Rs 50 lakh as the first installment of the untied grant to all Deputy Commissioners across Jammu and Kashmir for meeting public demands of urgent nature and accentuating the overall developmental ecosystem in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Opposes Union Cabinet’s Approval to Hand Over Trivandrum International Airport to Private Bidder.

"Lt Governor Manoj Sinha approved Rs 21 Crores funding under Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) for completing Jetty Bridge in Baramulla district, awaiting completion for 22 years and directed for the completion of the project within 2 years," said Jammu and Kasmir Raj Bhavan tweeted.

Last week, the LG had announced an additional Rs 25 lakh insurance cover for healthcare workers for working during the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bus Hijacked With 34 Passengers on Board in Agra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)