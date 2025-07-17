Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Government schemes like the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) have significantly boosted honey production in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

Under the HADP initiative, beekeepers received modern equipment, technical training, and financial assistance to enhance the quality and quantity of honey. The apiculture wing of the Agriculture Department is working diligently across the Kashmir Valley to enhance the income of farmers in every field.

The support has empowered local youth and farmers to take up apiculture as a viable source of livelihood. Many traditional honey producers have also upgraded their practices through the scheme's interventions. Improved infrastructure, such as honey processing units and marketing platforms, has enabled better branding and sale of Kashmiri honey at both national and international levels.

As a result, Anantnag has witnessed a significant increase in honey production in recent years, contributing to rural income and promoting sustainable agriculture. The success of such schemes has not only improved economic conditions in the region but also encouraged more people to engage in eco-friendly, profitable farming ventures, such as beekeeping.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Agriculture Officer, Shahnawaz Ahmad Shah said, "Apiculture is a major sector in the Anantnag district, and a large number of people are attached to it. We have 346 beekeepers, and production has also touched the mark of five thousand quintals. Under the HADP scheme of the state government, we have provided job opportunities for a large number of Youths."

One of the beekeepers sharing his experience said, "I am working in this field for the last seven years and getting full support from both the apiculture and agriculture departments. Initially, I started my work with 20 colonies, and now I have 200 boxes."

Earlier, I was jobless, but through HADP, I became aware of various schemes. In 2023, I acquired 35 colonies, and currently, I have 60 to 70 colonies," another beekeeper said while expressing his happiness as he is now earning a decent amount of money and is able to support his family. (ANI)

