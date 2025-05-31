Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 (ANI): In a strong message against tobacco use, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), organised a Walkathon at the scenic Dal Lake in Srinagar to mark World No Tobacco Day.

The event aimed to raise public awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption and promote a healthier, tobacco-free society.

The Walkathon witnessed enthusiastic participation from doctors, students, and health professionals who marched together, holding placards and banners bearing anti-tobacco messages. The walkathon highlighted the growing concern over tobacco-related diseases and the urgent need for preventive measures, especially among the youth.

According to Shabbir Hussain, a member of DHSK, the walkathon aimed to give a message to the youth regarding the harmful effects of tobacco and how it is hampering the present generation.

"Today is No Tobacco Day. This is a big issue in society because the young generation is falling prey to it the most. Through this initiative, we want to tell them that this is not a good thing because it is destroying our generation", he told ANI.

Another participant of the walkathon, Aftab Ahmed, said that tobacco contains harmful chemicals that can cause lung and kidney-related diseases.

"Today we celebrated No Tobacco Day. It contains harmful chemicals like nicotine and it has a bad effect on us. It causes lung cancer and many other diseases. It also contains many other substances which are responsible for lung and kidney diseases", he said.

World No Tobacco Day, observed every May 31, serves as a global platform to advocate for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption and engage communities in the fight against the tobacco epidemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)