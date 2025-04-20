Visausl from Bhalessa area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI)

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed several parts of the Bhalessa in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, with fog engulfing the mountains and surrounding villages in the area.

Multiple parts of the Union territory, including Jammu and Udhampur, have been facing heavy rains in the past few days, wrecking property and blocking National Highways.

In Udhampur's Namban area, National Highway 44 was blocked due to the heavy rains the previous night. On April 17, multiple trees were uprooted due to heavy winds and rain, leading to destroyed property, power outages and roads being blocked.

Former Sarpanch of Sateni Panchayat in Udhampur, Parshottam Gupta, confirmed extensive damage in his area. "I have inspected my Panchayat, and there were several trees uprooted. The traffic and electricity have been affected in the area... After 4-5 years, such strong winds have affected the area... We will be able to assess the damage tomorrow morning."

In Jammu, too, a section of the boundary wall of the Civil Secretariat collapsed due to intense winds, bringing down barbed wire with it.

Several parked vehicles were damaged by the falling debris. A JCB machine was deployed to clear the rubble and restore access to the area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday had issued severe weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir between April 18 and 20, citing the influence of an active western disturbance. The forecast included heavy rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds, prompting authorities to implement precautionary measures to safeguard lives and livestock.

In Rajouri, a severe windstorm accompanied by thundering hailstorms caused destruction across the Kalakote sub-district on April 19.

The worst-affected areas include Tehsil Kalakote and Mogla Block, where strong winds tore through the region. Some houses with tin-sheet roofs were unable to withstand the storm's intensity. Almost 100 homes have reportedly been destroyed, and some school buildings have suffered roof damage, according to ADC Kalakote, Tanveer Ahmed.

Significant infrastructural damage has been caused. Tree uprooting and the destruction of electric poles and cables have completely disrupted power supply lines. The storm also damaged the roof of the SKME School building in Kalakote. (ANI)

