Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] December 18 (ANI): The Hokersar wetland, located in Srinagar, has become a sanctuary for numerous migratory birds, attracting people and tourists alike. Many birds from outside countries arrive here during the winter, making the wetland a popular destination.'

These wetlands serve as vital stopover points for birds travelling along the Central Asian Flyway, offering food, shelter, and breeding grounds. The rich flora and diverse water bodies make Hokersar an ideal refuge for these avian travellers.

As winter sets in, Hokersar welcomes an impressive array of migratory birds. Species such as the Siberian crane, bar-headed goose, and various ducks flock to the wetland, creating a breathtaking display of nature's beauty.

The sight of flocks flying in formation against the backdrop of the stunning Himalayan landscape is truly magnificent. Birdwatchers can observe these birds in their natural habitat, where they feed, breed, and rest before continuing their long journeys.

Conservation groups and local authorities are increasingly collaborating to protect Hokersar from environmental threats such as pollution and encroachment. Efforts to restore the wetland's natural habitat ensure that it remains a haven for migratory birds for generations to come.

These initiatives include habitat restoration and proactive water management measures, which are important for maintaining the wetland's ecological health.

Altaf Hussain, the wildlife warden of the Central Division, underlined the importance of managing the wetland's water levels to support birdlife.

"We have completed necessary interventions, including restoring the water gates, to ensure the water levels are suitable for the birds. The influx has already begun, and we are ready to welcome the migratory birds this season," Hussain said.

He also highlighted the deployment of Forest Protection Force personnel to ensure the safety of the birds and prevent poaching.

Local visitors expressed their joy at witnessing the arrival of the migratory birds. Zainab Jan, a local resident, shared her excitement: "We feel proud to have migratory birds coming here. It's a beautiful sight, and I encourage everyone to visit and experience this wonder of nature."

"We feel very good because this is the pride of Kashmir," she added.

Tamana, another local visitor, suggested, "More efforts should be made to promote tourism around the wetland to provide employment opportunities for the youth."

"It's great to see the migratory birds here, and it would be wonderful if tourism here could grow. The local youth could benefit greatly from employment opportunities created by this tourism," she added.

The Hokersar wetland stands out as a remarkable confluence of nature, biodiversity, and tourism. The spectacular arrival of migratory birds not only enchants visitors but also highlights the importance of ongoing conservation efforts. By fostering a deeper connection between people and the environment, the wetland ensures a sustainable future for both. (ANI)

