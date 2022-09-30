Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 30 (ANI): A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Gurez sector.

"On September 27, 2022, based on intelligence from Police and human sources of the Indian Army under the aegis of 109 Infantry Brigade launched a search operation along Naushera Nard till the Line of Control in Gurez Sector of Kupwara District," according to PRO, Defence, Srinagar on Friday.

The defence official said that after three days of search, a hideout was found along the Nala on September 29, very close to the Line of Control.

The officials recovered a huge weapon cache of 07 AK Rifles, 02 Chinese Pistols, 13 Chinese Grenades, 21 AK magazines, 04 pistol magazines, 1190 AK ammunition and 132 Pistol ammunition.

Recovery of this large size of war-like stores close to the Line of Control has given a major setback to the terrorist groups attempting to fuel violence in Kashmir Valley and has prevented unrest and loss of innocent lives, the PRO, Srinagar added.

According to the PRO citing police sources, these weapons and war-like stores were likely dropped at the Line of Control for being picked up by terrorists and anti-national elements on the Indian side and further transported to Bandipora and other areas in the hinterland. (ANI)

