Doda, November 16: The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters on Thursday were deployed at the site of a bus accident at Assar in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The helicopters evacuated critically injured survivors to Jammu. As many as 38 people were killed and 19 others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. The bus, carrying 55 passengers, skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the accident Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the state administration would probe the cause of the accident. " It is a very tragic accident...it is important to make sure this doesn't happen in the future and for that, I'm sure the local administration over there would try to find out the factors responsible for this, they have already announced constituting a committee...how the traffic can be controlled in the accident prone terrains, is something the govt should address in the years to come" the Union Minister said. Doda Bus Accident: Jammu and Kashmir LG Sinha Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Kin of Deceased, Rs 1 Lakh for Injured.

IAF Helicopters Deployed at Site of Bus Accident in Doda

#WATCH | J&K | IAF helicopters were deployed immediately at the site of the bus tragedy at Assar (Doda), evacuating critically injured survivors to Jammu on 15 Nov 23. (Video: Western Air Command, IAF) pic.twitter.com/1L5F9CiGFa — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the tragic Doda bus accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also said a helicopter service was being arranged to airlift the injured.

"Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar and GMC Doda as per requirement. Helicopter service to be arranged for shifting the more injured ones. All possible help, as required, is being provided," Singh said on X (formerly Twitter).

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also approved an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. Additionally, he has also approved an amount of Rs 1 lakh for those injured and assured all possible assistance to the affected families. Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident: 33 Killed, 22 Wounded as Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge in Doda (See Pics and Videos).

In a tweet, he stated, "An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. Rs 1 lakh would be given to those injured. J-K UT Administration will provide every possible assistance to the affected families." The accident took place on a remote mountain road in Doda area, about 200km southeast of Srinagar city.

