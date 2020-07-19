Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that the process of identification of the three terrorists, who were eliminated in an encounter in Shopian's Amshipora, is underway.

Police have seized incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition from the encounter site where three terrorists were killed on Saturday.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 1,284 COVID-19 Cases Today, State Tally Reaches 43,780: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

"Bodies of killed terrorists sent to Baramulla for last rites after conducting medico-legal formalities," Kashmir police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law in connection with the incident.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: MHA Seeks Report From Chief Secretary on 'Phone Tapping' Row, Say Reports.

Further investigation is underway.

The encounter between security forces and the terrorists began at Amshipora area in the early hours of Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)