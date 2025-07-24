Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Amid incessant rainfall for the last three days in the Mandi sector, a house was devastated in Jammu and Kashmir's Bedar village on Thursday.

The devastated house belonged to Mohammad Sharif.

A local resident, Imtiyaz Ahmad, while speaking to ANI, urged the administration to provide financial support to Sharif.

"I live in Panchayat Ward-2, Bedar. An advisory was issued by the administration regarding landslides, urging people to stay at home. Amid this, a house owned by Mohammad Sharif was damaged. We had already shifted half of the family from here. He has suffered a huge loss in this. We thank Tehsildar and BDO for the visit from the Revenue Department and Panchayat Department. We request the administration to support the family financially so that they can build their house elsewhere," Ahmad said.

"Their other house behind is also partially damaged and can collapse at any time. We request that the administration help them immediately," he added.

On Wednesday, the water level in the Poonch river surged, prompting the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to deploy personnel to monitor the situation and prevent casualties.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Zakir of SDRF Poonch confirmed that they have been deployed in the region by the district administration and the state government in view of the rainfall situation.

Zakir said, "We have been deployed here by the district administration and the state government. The region is receiving heavy rainfall. We have advised everyone to stay away from the water bodies. We are taking all the necessary precautions to prevent any casualties. The water level has risen."

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in the Kalakote division of the Rajouri district for three consecutive days has triggered landslides, damaging houses and leading to road blockades.

The Assistant Development Commissioner (ADC) of Kalakote, Tanveer Hussain Khan, reported that teams are working around the clock to address the situation. All schools, government and private, are closed for the second day due to heavy rainfall.

Rajouri district has experienced flash floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall. Authorities have responded by setting up control rooms for emergency assistance and advising residents to stay indoors and avoid travelling through landslide-prone areas.

"Today it is raining for the third consecutive day. People have suffered heavy losses. At least 25 houses have been damaged. We have evacuated people to safer locations. As it is a hilly area, people have suffered massive losses due to landslides. BRO is working to mitigate the damage to roads. We have created rehabilitation centres at Kalakote. Schools are closed for the second consecutive day," ADC Kalakote said. (ANI)

