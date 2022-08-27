Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Indian Army and Airforce on Saturday rescued Hungarian Trekker from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army via its official statement informed that the person was a solo traveller named Akos Vermes, 38, from Hungary's Budapest, who was rescued from the treacherous glaciated heights of Umasila in Sumcham valley of the Paddar region in Kishtwar.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Muslim Cabinet Colleague Visit Vishnupad Temple in Gaya To Display Hindu-Muslim Brotherhood.

As per the Indian Army, the traveller had lost his way while he was on a mountaineering expedition and was left exposed to inclement weather for five days.

"The traveller was located by a joint effort of ground and aerial surveillance teams who conducted the search operation. The solo traveller was examined medically by a doctor of the Indian army at a District Hospital in Kishtwar, which provided immediate medical assistance to the foreign national," the statement read.

Also Read | Hardoi Tragedy: Tractor-Trolley Carrying 24 People Falls Into Garra River; 14 Rescued, 6 Missing.

As soon as the traveller gained stability, a video call was made to the Hungarian embassy by DC Kishtwar to inform them about his well-being.

Both the District Administration of Kishtwar and the Hungarian Embassy highly appreciated the efforts of the army and air force, who once again upheld its finest tradition of selfless service.

The team of Indian Army Rashtriya Rifles deployed in Dool, Kishtwar and Indian Airforce, Udhampur, in coordination with Kishtwar's district administration carried out 30 hours long search and rescue operation in the upper ranges of snowbound and remote Machail Paddar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)