Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Indian Army conducted a plantation drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, aiming to promote environmental sustainability and contribute to the region's green cover.

The event, held in collaboration with residents of the area, aimed to promote green cover and raise awareness about the importance of preserving the environment.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: 30 Shanties, Two Factories Gutted in Massive Blaze in Dwarka Mor Area, No One Injured.

Soldiers and civilians enthusiastically participated in the drive, and various saplings were planted in areas across Doda.

Speaking to ANI, one of the students who participated said, "We participated in a plantation drive here with the Indian Army and planted saplings. We also took part in a similar plantation drive last year and dedicated it to the bravehearts. We pledged to plant a lot of saplings that would help combat air pollution and contribute to the environment."

Also Read | Nagpur Violence: Congress Slams CM Devendra Fadnavis Over Unrest in Maharashtra City, Says 'It Has Never Witnessed Such Upheaval'.

Another student also spoke to ANI and said, "As global warming is on the rise, we should all contribute and plant as many trees as possible. If we cut one tree, we should plant 100 more trees."

"We held a Ped Lagao, Desh Bachao program with the Indian Army's 26 RR unit. I thank the Army and the public for their participation," said another resident.

The initiative not only seeks to contribute to the ecological balance but also aims to inspire the local community to engage in tree plantation and care for the environment actively.

The plantation drive is part of the ongoing efforts of the Indian Army to contribute positively to the region's development while fostering a sense of responsibility towards nature.

Earlier on Monday, a terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army.

The operation was launched based on special intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the general area of Khurmur forest, Handwara, Kupwara. The terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on the army, following which the troops retaliated. 1 AK rifle was also seized during the operation.

"On March 17, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army in the general area of Khurmur forest, Handwara, Kupwara. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated, resulting in the neutralisation of one terrorist alongwith the recovery of one AK Rifle. Operation is in progress", the Indian Army stated in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)