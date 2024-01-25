New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Marking the celebration of the 75th Republic Day, the Indian Army organised a comprehensive and impactful event at the serene Pir Topa village at Poonch.

The Army and the residents of the village immersed themselves in the festivities, promoting a feeling of pride and patriotic spirit and creating a strong bond based on trust and mutual respect.

Ushering in peace, Harmony and development into the tiny and remote hamlet of Pir Topa, the Indian Army and resident villagers participated in a grand event that unfolded with a series of initiatives by the Indian Army to transform the remote Pir Topa village into a model village.

The festivities commenced with the unfurling of the national flag, followed by the felicitation of the village elders, who were presented with shawls and blankets as a mark of respect. The upgradation of the facilities of the local primary school at Pir Topa by the Indian Army bore testimony to the Army's efforts at the upliftment of educational standards by providing class furniture, books and stationery to the students.

The inauguration of 25 solar street lights installed by the Indian Army illuminated not just the village but also the hopes of its residents for the transformation of Pir Topa into a model village. Also, to provide quality and timely medical facilities, the Indian Army provided medical equipment and essential medicines to uplift the existing health centre in the village. The event culminated with a medical camp, reflecting the Army's commitment to the holistic well-being and welfare of the residents.

The event not only emphasised the importance of unity and national integration but also shed light on the pivotal role played by the Indian Army in maintaining peace and harmony. The welfare activities initiated by the Army garnered widespread appreciation, fostering a stronger military-civil bond and cultivating trust between Jawan and Awam, particularly in the challenging terrain of remote areas.

Elders and inhabitants of the village voiced their appreciation and faith in the Indian Army's efforts, which address the fundamental aspirations of 'Peace with Growth' of the Awaam. (ANI)

