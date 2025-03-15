Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Indian Army has initiated a free coaching program for students in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir to prepare for the Sainik School Entrance Exam.

This initiative aims to provide equal opportunities to students in far-flung regions, offering both offline and online classes.

The program has garnered praise from the students, who appreciated the program, saying it will provide a great opportunity for the students.

Neetu Devi, a local, shared her gratitude: "We came to know that students are getting free coaching for Sainik School. So we enrolled our child here. Students are getting all types of facilities including food, online classes, and offline classes. We are very happy that the Army is taking care of our children and want to thank them for their efforts."

Mohammad Ayaan Naik, a local student, expressed his appreciation for the program: "The Indian Army has given opportunity to all the students that is free of cost. Both offline and online classes are available. The online coaching is done from Delhi through the Defence Academy. The teaching staff is very nice, and the hostel facilities are great. I aim to pass the Sainik School entrance exam and become a good Indian Army Officer so that I can serve my nation."

Surjit Singh, another local, said, "As soon as we got the news, we informed everyone including our neighbours. When we reached, we saw the facilities are great. We couldn't believe that such a camp has been set up in a far-flung area. We want to see students qualify for NDA and CDS exams. This is a golden opportunity and students should not miss this."

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's 10 Rashtriya Rifles unit on March 11 organised a blood donation camp at their headquarters in Doda.

Speaking to ANI, a senior lab technician and in-charge of the blood donation camp in Doda, Kuldeep Kumar urged people to come forward to donate blood.

"In the event of an accident, blood is often required urgently, and having a sufficient supply of blood in the bank can mean the difference between life and death. The people should come forward and voluntarily donate blood," he said.

