Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): Amidst continuing inclement weather in the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian Army has once again displayed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives of Amarnath Yatris.

On the evening of July 16, at approximately 7:15 PM, persistent rainfall triggered a landslide at Z Morh, between Rayalpathri and Brarimarg, resulting in the halting of Yatra movement and stranding a large number of pilgrims.

Also Read | Ola, Uber Strike in Maharashtra: Drivers Demand Reduced Commission Rates, Fixed Base Price Like Local Cabs and Implementation of Aggregator Policy by State Government.

In immediate response, the Army detachment deployed at Brarimarg swung into action. Around 500 Yatris stranded in the area were accommodated in tents and provided with tea and drinking water. Additionally, another 3,000 pilgrims found refuge in langars located between Brarimarg and Z Morh, which offered essential shelter and sustenance.

A particularly critical case involved a sick Yatri stranded between two landslide-prone zones at Rayalpathri. Indian Army Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) undertook a challenging manual stretcher evacuation under adverse weather conditions and safely transported the patient to Rayalpathri, from where an ambulance moved the individual for further medical care.

Also Read | Parasnath Singh Murder: JDU Leader Rakesh Kumar Alias Bhola's Father Found Dead in Bihar's Rohtas Area; Land Dispute Suspected Behind Killing.

Camp Director at Brarimarg and the Company Commander of the Indian Army are present at the site and have assessed the situation as stable and under control. Efforts continue to ensure the safety and well-being of all Yatris in the area.

The weather at both Rayalpathri and Brarimarg is reported as lightly raining, and the Army remains on high alert to respond to any evolving situation.

These prompt actions are yet another testament to the Indian Army's professionalism, dedication, and humanitarian commitment during Amarnath Yatra 2025, standing shoulder to shoulder with every pilgrim through every challenge. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)