Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in Khush Roi Kalan village of Anantnag district due to an electrical short circuit, gutting two houses, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said on Sunday.

According to a post on X by Chinar Corps, the fire, which started on September 20, spread rapidly, but troops immediately swung into action, doused the flames and rescued residents, preventing further loss of life and property.

Chinar Corps in the post wrote, "China Corps On 20 Sep 25, a massive fire broke out in Khush Roi Kalan village of Anantnag district due to an electrical short circuit. Two houses were completely gutted and the fire was fast spreading. Chinar Warriors immediately swung into action and rendered swift assistance by dousing fire and rescuing people thereby averting loss to life and property. #IndianArmy remains steadfast in its commitment to serve the Nation and its citizens."

Meanwhile, as part of the nationwide 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', 150 General Hospital in Rajouri, under Brigadier Poonam Raj, organised a health camp for women and children from nearby rural villages in collaboration with the Military Dental Centre (MDC), Rajouri.

Sarpanch Shazia Tabassum said the camp provided medical checkups, counselling, and support for family health issues, calling it "a great initiative by the Army."

Speaking to ANI, Shazia Tabassum said, "Women from far-reaching villages have come here to attend the program organised by 150 GH. Medical counselling and health checkups were done... All their health and family problems were heard and solved... This is a great initiative by the Army..."

On September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' (SNSP) Abhiyaan along with the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan marks the largest-ever health outreach for women and children in India.

According to the release, the initiative, jointly led by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women & Child Development (MoWCD), will involve organising more than 10 lakh health camps from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services at the community level.

It will strengthen screening, early detection, and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, while also promoting maternal, child, and adolescent health through antenatal care, immunisation, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, and lifestyle and mental health awareness activities.

At the same time, the campaign will mobilise communities towards healthy lifestyle practices with a special emphasis on obesity prevention, improved nutrition, and voluntary blood donation. (ANI)

