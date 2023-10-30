Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Security forces have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district by killing a militant, officials said on Monday.

The infiltration bid in Jumagund area of the Keran sector was foiled on Sunday night. The militant's body was recovered during a search in the area on Monday morning, they.

The search operation was still underway, the officials added.

