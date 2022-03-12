Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 12 (ANI): Lieutenant Colonel Vivek Kumar Dwivedi the co-pilot of the Army Cheetah helicopter, which crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday has been shifted to the military command hospital in Udhampur.

Dwivedi, 44, was co-pilot of the chopper which was on a routine mission to pick up an ailing BSF personnel and evacuate him to hospital for treatment when it crashed in the Baraub area of the Gurez Sector in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, officials said.

The aircraft's co-pilot, 29-year-old Major Sankalp Yadav succumbed to his injuries at 92 Base Hospital.

"After their chopper went down, they were rescued in an ALH helicopter and brought to the base hospital in Srinagar. Lt Col Dwivedi is now being shifted to Command Hospital in Udhampur for further treatment," Army officials said.

Major Yadav was commissioned in 2015 and was a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur. He is survived by his father.

The events leading to the crash of the helicopter are being ascertained. (ANI)

