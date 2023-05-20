Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): With her impactful coverage of social issues, gender issues, domestic violence, and drug abuse, 28-year-old journalist Yasmeen Khan hailing from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar is making waves in the media industry.

Khan's dedication to journalism and her relentless pursuit of truth has earned her recognition and admiration from her peers and the local community.

Also Read | HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Out at hpbose.org; Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Term 2 Result Declared, Know Steps To Check Score.

Yasmeen has an extensive background in journalism, having worked with several renowned media organizations. Her work primarily revolves around highlighting the challenges and inequalities faced by women, advocating for gender equality, and raising awareness about drug abuse.

Talking about her works, Yasmeen Khan said, "Violence against women is a pervasive issue that affects women of all backgrounds and socioeconomic statuses. It can take many forms, including physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. Efforts to end violence against women involve raising awareness, advocating for stronger legal protections, providing support services for survivors, and challenging the societal norms and attitudes that perpetuate such violence."

Also Read | Sameer Wankhede, Former NCB Mumbai Chief, Reaches CBI Office in Alleged Extortion of Rs 25 Crore in Aryan Khan Drug Case.

Yasmeen's statement reflects a perspective shared by many individuals and organizations worldwide. The goal of ending violence against women and promoting gender equality in the workplace is an important aspect of promoting social justice and human rights.

"In terms of workplace equality, women have historically faced discrimination and unequal treatment. Gender-based biases and stereotypes can limit opportunities for women to advance in their careers, receive equal pay for equal work, and access leadership positions," she further stated.

One of Yasmeen's notable contributions is her dedication to covering human interest stories and featuring them in prominent news organizations. She believes that highlighting the stories of ordinary people can create awareness and initiate positive change in society.

Her articles and reports have been published in reputable newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, reaching a wide audience and generating meaningful discussions. Yasmeen's writing is characterized by its thorough research, unbiased perspective, and empathetic approach towards her subjects.

Yasmeen's passion for social justice extends beyond her professional endeavours. She actively raises important issues on her social media platforms, utilizing the power of the internet to reach a wider audience and foster meaningful conversations. Her social media presence has gained a significant following, amplifying her impact and ensuring that her advocacy reaches far and wide.

She is actively involved in helping students and aspiring job aspirants regarding their rights and injustices done to them. It's commendable that she has taken up the cause and started a campaign against the scam affecting job aspirants in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently there was utter distress among the job aspirants of Jammu and Kashmir who had given exams for various posts advertised by the Jammu Kashmir Service Selection Board however the youth alleged that they were subjected to a big scam. Yasmeen took the ground report of the situation, talked to the sources and the protesting job aspirants and raised their voices on national media. Her campaign against the scam led to the investigation into the matter which is currently on the go.

"Scams that target job aspirants can have a severe impact on their lives, leading to financial loss, emotional distress, and a loss of trust in the system. By raising awareness about such scams and advocating for the rights of the victims, I am trying my best to play a crucial role in addressing these issues," she said.

Through her campaign, she seeks to provide important information and guidance to students and job seekers, helping them understand their rights, recognize potential scams, and take appropriate action. This may involve educating them about employment laws, advising them on how to identify fraudulent job offers, and providing resources for reporting and seeking redress.

Yasmeen Khan's efforts help to draw attention to the issue, encourage affected individuals to come forward and share their experiences, and put pressure on relevant authorities to take action against the scammers. Additionally, her work contributes to creating a more transparent and fair job market, where aspiring candidates are protected from exploitation and fraud.

While Yasmeen is dedicated to addressing a wide range of social issues, she also focuses on advocating for the betterment of minority communities, particularly Muslims.

Her work aims to showcase the significant contributions made by Muslims to Indian society, challenging stereotypes and promoting inclusivity.

Yasmeen's work goes beyond reporting and delves into advocacy. She uses her platform to amplify the voices of marginalized communities and shed light on their experiences. By highlighting stories of resilience, bravery, and social change, she aims to inspire action and foster a more inclusive society.

Apart from her work as a journalist, Khan is actively involved in teaching media studies to aspiring journalists, sharing her expertise and inspiring the next generation. She firmly believes in the power of education and aims to nurture young minds to become compassionate and responsible journalists.

She has also set up a media academy for young minds where she guides the students regarding media studies, opportunities and diversity in the field. Apart from this she also owns a publishing house based in Srinagar.

Yasmeen completed her Master's degree in Mass Communication from the prestigious MCRC (Mass Communication Research Centre) at Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. Armed with the knowledge and skills gained during her studies, she embarked on a mission to bring attention to critical matters affecting society.

Currently, Yasmeen has set her sights on pursuing a PhD in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia, further enhancing her knowledge and expertise in the field. She aspires to contribute to academic research and delve deeper into the complexities of mass communication.

It's important to support and acknowledge the work of journalists like Yasmeen Khan, who strive to empower individuals and promote social justice. Their efforts can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by scams and injustices, and contribute to building a more equitable society.

As a young woman from Kashmir, she is breaking barriers, raising awareness, and effecting positive change through her work. Her endeavours have undoubtedly made a significant impact, and her future pursuits are awaited with anticipation as she continues to empower marginalized communities and contribute to the field of journalism.

Yasmeen Khan's determination and commitment to journalism and social justice serve as an inspiration to many. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)