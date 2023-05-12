Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): International tourist resort Gulmarg of Baramulla is all set to welcome delegates from the G-20 nations in the last week of May 2023.

In this regard, the district administration of Baramulla is finalizing all the related arrangements, and the district is undergoing a major makeover amid a stringent security plan for the high-profile event.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Police Constable Silts Wife With Knife Throat After Quarrel Over Family Issues in Gautami Nagar, Accused on Run.

It is worth mentioning here that the grand event will have a large impact on the history of the Baramulla district and there will be no curbs anywhere while schools, colleges and markets will remain open.

The traffic on all routes will ply normally and to facilitate the foreign delegates, a proper traffic advisory will be issued in advance.

Also Read | Elon Musk Names Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO.

Welcome boards and signages were erected in Gulmarg. The road to Gulmarg from Srinagar, the Narbal-Gulmarg stretch, has been given a new look.

To enhance the aesthetic value of the existing structures, footpaths and medians have been developed, traffic roads have been furnished, hoardings are installed and government buildings and commercial building walls are being painted in the district.

Meanwhile, all the developmental and beautification works are being supervised by the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, Syed Sehrish Asgar. She has asserted that the stage is set and all the preparations are in the final stage.

Sehrish exhorted the departments to push for a double shift of working in all the existing works in a time-bound manner.

She emphasized greater coordination and synergy among line departments for the timely completion of developmental activities in Baramulla.

Moreover, the DDC issued instructions to concerned authorities for grass cutting along roads, routes, and footpaths, closing manholes with lids, colour iron grills, making water fountains functional, smooth operation of streets lights, removing debris and construction material from roads so that the establishments get charmed and to boost aesthetics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)