Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) Jagti township housing Kashmiri migrant Pandits near here will get a multipurpose indoor stadium to provide better infrastructure facilities for the training of young sports aspirants, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Farooq Khan said Sunday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of first sports carnival at Jagti township, Khan stressed upon the younger generation to adopt sports culture and inculcate sports in their lives in general as a foundation of a healthy and disciplined life.

"A multipurpose indoor stadium with dedicated permanent coaches will be set up to provide better infrastructure facilities for the training of young sports aspirants,” he said.

Khan lauded the efforts of Global Solace and Vishwa Kashmiri Samaj in organising the sports event for migrant children and expressed confidence that such activities would certainly infuse positive outlook among the younger generation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)