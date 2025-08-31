Katra Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 31 (ANI): Amid heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Katra has issued a precautionary order to vacate all commercial hotels and dharmashalas on the stretch from Asia Chowk to Darshani Deodi.

According to the order, the commercial establishments located on the hill from Asia Chowk to Balini Bridge and from Balini Bridge to Darshani Deodl have become vulnerable and may face incidents of landslides in the future.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Katra Piyush Dhotra said that the order is "preventive and precautionary. It is aimed at ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims, he said.

"This is a preventive and precautionary order given the weather and the incessant rains - no need to panic. For the last three to four days, a few areas in the Katra subdivision have remained vulnerable. There are landslides, and roads have sunk in some places. Landslides have occurred in Karmal (earlier), and now the same has happened near Balini (check post)," Dhotra informed.

The SDM argued that the intent to issue such an order was to prevent any loss of life due to landslides or other natural calamities.

"We assessed the areas that remain vulnerable, and we figured that the stretch from Asia Hotel to Darshani Deodi is witnessing landslides. On the one hand, we are working to clear roads and restore connectivity. Second, we intend to prevent any loss of life. This stretch has a concentration of commercial establishments, which makes them vulnerable," Dhotra said.

"To prevent any mishap, we have issued an order requesting that these places be vacated. In case there is damage, there is no loss of life," he added.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, I, Piyush Dhotra, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Katra, hereby order the vacation of all commercial establishments located on the stretch from Asia Chowk to Balini Bridge and from Balini Bridge to Darshani Deodl with immediate effect, till these establishments obtain Safety Certificate from the Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B), Katra," the order read.

On August 26, at least five people were killed and 10 others injured as heavy rains led to a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Katra.

Vaishno Devi Yatra remains suspended following landslides triggered by incessant rainfall. (ANI)

