Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Thursday greeted people on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida.

In a message, the L-G observed that the festivities on the occasion provide an opportunity to seek blessings and forgiveness from the almighty, to be humble and charitable, and to work for the greater good of humankind.

"I pray that the auspicious occasions bring peace and prosperity in the UT and happiness in the lives of all," Sinha said.

