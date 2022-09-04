Srinagar, Sep 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir is the land of divine and wisdom, and the energy field of science and spirituality and all must collectively work to spread nobility and contribute to nation building, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Sunday.

He attended the 'Ekadash Samman Samaroh' of Shrimad Jagadguru Sharda Sarvagya Peetham and Hindi Kashmiri Sangam at Nund Reshi Auditorium, SKUAST-Kashmir.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Closure of Toll Plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana Road.

Jagadguru Shankracharya Swami Amritanand Dev Teerth Ji Maharaj, Peethaadheeshwar, Shrimad Jagadguru Sharda Sarvagya Peetham was present on the occasion.

Congratulating the organisers and eminent personalities felicitated on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the endeavour has brought people from different walks of life on a common platform.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy: Over Six Liquor Shops Open at Metro Stations in the National Capital.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the land of the divine and wisdom. It is the energy field of science and spirituality. We must collectively work to spread nobility and contribute to the efforts of nation building," he said.

The occasion also marked the conclusion of an International Conference organised on the role and influence of Adi Shankaracharya, Sufis and Saints in Kashmir, and the historical and cultural significance of the Sharda Peeth. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)