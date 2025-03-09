Srinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday attended the inaugural ceremony of the 5th Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg skiing resort in Baramulla district.

The lieutenant governor welcomed and conveyed his best wishes to athletes and team officials from all over the country participating in different winter-sports disciplines.

"Khelo India Winter Games symbolises the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. The world-famous winter tourism destination Gulmarg has been developed as a winter sports city. I welcome you all," Sinha said at the inauguration ceremony.

He said a real champion is made not by victory or defeat but by passion, enthusiasm, courage and sportsmanship.

"This is your opportunity to show the world the skills and unique abilities you have acquired after years of hard work and inspire the young generation.

"Let us strengthen our bond as a family by imbibing the values of sportsmanship, brotherhood, and promote peace, unity and harmony," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sinha expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Department, Sports Council and all stakeholders for promoting robust sports culture and developing start-of-the-art sports infrastructure and allied facilities, along with global standard coaching, in Jammu Kashmir.

"I am proud of what we have achieved in the last four-and-a-half years. Today, Jammu Kashmir has become home to national and international level sporting events.

"International cricket has returned to the Kashmir Valley after three decades. The success of previous editions of Khelo India Winter Games, inspirational success stories of our sportspersons in various sports disciplines reflect our sporting power," he said.

The lieutenant governor also spoke on the key initiatives taken by the government to promote sports in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are soon going to complete the construction of the prestigious Khel Gaon in Nagrota, and high-performance training centres are being developed across the districts in Jammu and Kashmir in a phased manner to enhance the training and performance of the athletes," he said.

