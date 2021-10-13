Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated 6 Hi-Tech multipurpose video walls at the prominent locations on the track of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB ) in Katra on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, informed Office of Lieutenant Governor.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Today paid obeisance at the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami; Inaugurated 6 Hi-Tech multipurpose video walls at prominent locations on the track of SMVDSB for live aarti, real-time information for the convenience of devotees."

Sinha added, "On this auspicious day of Navratri, prayed for the peace and prosperity of Union Territory. All the citizens are working unitedly for the progress of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. I wish everyone a very Happy Ashtami, Mahanavami, and the upcoming Dussehra."

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)

