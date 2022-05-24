Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the residence and met the family of Rahul Bhat, an employee of Chadoora Tehsil Office, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in his office.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha said, "In Jammu, met the wife and father of Rahul Bhat and offered my deepest condolences to the family. The Union Territory government stand shoulder to shoulder with the family and assured them of all possible assistance."

Speaking to ANI after Sinha's visit, Bitta Ji Bhat, father of Rahul Bhat said that the LG empathized with the family and expressed heartfelt grief.

"He said he will help us as much as he can; assured us that investigation is underway and is at its final stage," Bhat said.

On the other hand, Meenakshi, wife of Rahul Bhat said that only Rs 5 lakhs of compensation has been provided "which won't suffice".

"I told him (Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha) that the compensation was only Rs 5 lakhs, which won't suffice, keeping in mind the inflation. He said he will take care; the investigation is underway," she said.

On Monday, Sinha met Kashmiri Pandits who staged protests against the killing Rahul Bhat.

Speaking to ANI, a local said, "LG assured us that he will look into our grievances."

As per government officials, LG Manoj Sinha visited Sheikhpura, Budgam to meet Bhat's colleagues and the protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees of the Prime Minister's relief package and offered his condolences.

"LG assured justice and swift resolution of their grievances," the officials said.

Bhat was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in his office.

After meeting Sinha, Kashmiri Pandit Employees said that the talks will continue.

"Demand relocation to safe places outside the Kashmir valley, will not join duty until the demand is met. Protest will continue," they said.

The protest against the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley has entered its 13th day.

Following the protest, the J-K government constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

Sinha announced that the J-K administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to his family. (ANI)

