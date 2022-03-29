Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha paid obeisance to Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra and reviewed the arrangements made by the Shrine Board for the upcoming Chaitra Navratri on Tuesday.

"Took the blessings of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji by paying obeisance at the holy cave shrine. Prayed for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and well being of its citizens. Reviewed the arrangements made by the Shrine Board for the upcoming Chaitra Navratri," the LG tweeted.

Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

This year, the festival will commence on April 02, 2022, and will end on April 11, 2022.

The first day of Chaitra Navratri falls during the 'Shukla Paksha' of the moon i.e., the full moon phase. The rituals performed during the nine days in order to praise Goddess Durga, vary each day. It also marks the birthday of Lord Rama, which usually falls on the ninth day during the Navratri festivity, hence it is also known as Rama Navratri.

The festival is much like Maha Navratri, dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga. (ANI)

