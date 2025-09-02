Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah to survey the rain and flood-affected areas of Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor, in a statement, said, "My heart goes out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones and those who have suffered loss of property in this massive natural calamity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured that every possible effort will be made to provide immediate relief to the families, restoration of buildings, roads and other infrastructure and all the help will be extended to affected families to reconstruct their lives."

LG Sinha urged that all people should take all precautions and stay in a safe place.

"Army, Air Force, NDRF, NHAI, CAPFs, SDRF, J&K Police and UT Administration have deployed all possible resources for rescue and relief efforts and are providing aid and assistance to those who have been evacuated to safe locations. Due to unusual climatic occurrences, district-level officers must remain alert and keep watch on the situation around the clock. I urge people to take all precautions and stay in a safe place," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting regarding the flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir at Raj Bhavan in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, and others are present at the meeting.

A devastating landslide on August 26 near the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, claimed over 30 lives and injured 20 others. The disaster struck around 3 pm on August 26, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine. (ANI)

