Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday extended condolences to the families after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Katra, killing five people and injuring 10 others on Tuesday.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha directed the senior officials to provide immediate assistance to those injured in the accident.

Sharing an X post, Office of the Lt Governor wrote, "Deeply distressed to know that an unfortunate landslide triggered by incessant rain claimed the lives of devotees at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. My condolences to the bereaved families & I pray that the injured recover quickly. Directed officials to provide immediate assistance."

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that the officials are continuously monitoring the situation arising in various parts of the Jammu Division due to heavy rain and urged everyone to follow advisories.

"Continuously monitoring the situation arising in various parts of the Jammu Division due to heavy rain. Emergency responders & district authorities have been mobilised on a war footing in all districts. Urging everyone to stay safe, follow advisories & take all essential precautions," the Office of the Lt Governor wrote.

Earlier in the day, at least five people were killed and 10 others injured as heavy rains led to a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Katra on Tuesday, officials said.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Katra.

"Rescue operation is underway. Five bodies have been brought to CHC Katra. Ten to eleven people are reportedly injured. We will share further information as it comes," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Katra Piyush Dhotra told ANI.

The landslide that occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple, located on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine in J-K's Katra, left some people trapped.

Meanwhile, the landslide and continuous rains also hit railway services in the region.

Eighteen trains were cancelled due to the suspension of traffic on the down line between Pathankot Cantt and Kandrori following soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki river, officials said.

They added that train movement was also suspended between Jammu Tawi and Katra, and between Jammu Tawi and Bari Brahman on the down line section. Four trains were short-terminated and short-originated.

Further, the Meteorological Department (MET) has issued an advisory warning of "intense to very heavy rain at scattered places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places" in Jammu division, and moderate to heavy rain in south Kashmir on Tuesday. (ANI)

