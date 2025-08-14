Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14 (ANI): Local residents held a Tiranga rally near the world's highest railway bridge, Chenab Bridge, in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Thursday, ahead of Independence Day.

Speaking to ANI, Dharmari Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tariq Aziz stated that people from civil society, children, and representatives from all departments participated in the Tiranga rally.

"Our Tiranga rallies have been ongoing since the beginning of December. Today, we conducted our program on the highest railway bridge under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Reasi. You can see here that people from civil society, children, and representatives from all departments are present. We want to convey that when our Tiranga is high, the spirit of our people is also high..." the official said.

A grand Tiranga Rally was organised in Rajouri featuring a 2-kilometre-long National Flag.

The rally saw a huge participation of people filling the atmosphere with patriotic fervour. Police officials were also stationed to maintain tight security.

Earlier today, the Office of LG J&K X account commended the Tiranga Horse Rally, organised by Nomadic Tribals in Rajouri district as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, describing it as truly inspiring.

The X account of the Office of LG J-K posted, "Tiranga Horse Rally by Nomadic Tribals in Rajouri is truly inspiring. With pride in their hearts, every citizen is marching ahead on the glorious path of infinite possibilities. @dmrajouri #HarGharTiranga"

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Bhaderwah valley witnessed a vibrant Tiranga Rally organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, led by SDPO Bhaderwah, who joined police, students, and locals in waving a 100-meter national flag, thereby spreading patriotism and unity.

Speaking on the occasion, SDPO Bhaderwah Shoket Ali said, "Like in other parts of the country, Bhaderwah also witnessed a grand Tiranga Rally today to send out a strong message of patriotism and national pride."

He added that the event aimed to strengthen the spirit of unity and remind the youth of the sacrifices made for India's freedom.

The rally began from the New Bus Stand Kotli, wove through key streets, and culminated at the historic Seri Bazaar.

A spectacular highlight was the display of a 100-meter-long national flag that evoked loud cheers and applause from the crowd. Enthusiasts lined the route, waving flags and chanting slogans such as "Tiranga Hamare Jaan Hai, Tiranga Hamare Shaan Hai."

Speaking to ANI, NCC cadet Akshay said, "It was a proud moment to walk with such a huge Tiranga. This will always stay in my memory."

As the rally ended, Bhaderwah echoed with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," setting an inspiring tone for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)

