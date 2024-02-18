Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JK DMA) issued a low-danger level avalanche warning on Sunday for Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

The warning said that the avalanche is likely above 2500 metres over the Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman With Psychiatric Disabilities Strangles Daughter to Death With Her Dupatta in Borivali Before Trying To End Life; Arrested.

JK DMA also issued a warning of an avalanche with a medium danger level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, X, JK DMA posted, "Avalanche with *LOW Danger Level* is likely to occur above *2500 metres* over *ANANTNAG & KULGAM* districts in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with *MEDIUM Danger Level* is likely to occur above *2200 metres* over *DODA, KISHTWAR, POONCH, RAMBAN BANDIPORE BARAMULLA, KUPWARA & GANDERBAL* districts in next 24 hours."

Also Read | Bee Attack in Guna: Wedding Turns Nightmare As Swarm of Bees Attack Guests in Madhya Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas.

Earlier this month, a snow avalanche hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.

However, no loss of life or injuries were reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)