Bhopal, February 18: A wedding celebration turned into a nightmare when a swarm of bees attacked the guests at a hotel in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, February 18. The incident left several people injured, some of them critically.

The bees came from a hive on the roof of the Kasturi Garden Hotel, where the wedding ceremony was taking place, NDTV reported, citing eyewitnesses. The guests were caught off guard as the bees descended upon them, stinging them mercilessly. The videos from the site showed people running in panic, trying to cover themselves with clothes and umbrellas. Bee Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Man Killed, Four Injured After Being Attacked by Swarm of Honey Bees While Returning From Funeral in Dhar.

Bee Attack at Wedding Leaves Guests Injured

गुना में शादी में आए मेहमानों पर किया मधुमक्खियों ने हमला कर दिया, एक दर्जन लोग घायल हैं दो को आईसीयू में भर्ती करना पड़ा pic.twitter.com/mTxGg64beX — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 18, 2024

Bee Attack in Guna

The local authorities and emergency services were alerted and reached the spot soon. They evacuated the guests and provided them with first aid. Some of the injured were taken to the nearby hospital, where a few of them were admitted to the ICU for further treatment. The condition of the others is said to be stable.

The hotel management is facing flak for not taking adequate measures to prevent such incidents. The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter and asked the hotel to remove the hive from its premises. The hotel has also been asked to compensate the victims for their medical expenses and trauma. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Tribal Youth Tortured, Forced To Sit Like Rooster by Bajrang Dal Men in Betul, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The bride and groom, who were among the few who escaped the attack, expressed their shock and sorrow over the incident. They said they had chosen the hotel for its scenic location and had no idea about the hive. They wished a speedy recovery to their guests and thanked the authorities and the medical staff for their help.

