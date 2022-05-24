New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of policeman Saifullah Qadri in a terror attack in Srinagar's Soura, and assured action against the culprits.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha paid tributes to the slain policeman and said that Qadri's service to the nation and sacrifice will always be remembered.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Soura, Srinagar. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. I salute the martyr Policeman Saifullah Qadri. His service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered," he tweeted.

Qadri sustained critical bullet injuries after terrorists fired at him earlier in the day. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The policeman's 9-year-old daughter also sustained injuries in the incident.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines, Srinagar.

Civil, CAPFs and Police officers led by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the deceased policeman for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF Mathew A John, DC Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, SP PC Srinagar, all Zonal SsP and other officers and officials of Police and Security forces also paid rich floral tributes.

On the sidelines of the wreath-laying ceremony while speaking to media persons IGP Kashmir said that perpetrators of the barbaric terror act will be brought to justice very soon.

He also said that the entire society including families of the terrorists should condemn the attacks on unarmed policeman and his 9-year-old daughter. (ANI)

