Gangtok, Jan 6 (PTI) Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari was on Wednesday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court.

Governor Ganga Prasad administered the oath of office to Justice Maheshwari during a function held in Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his ministerial colleagues, members of bar and bench of the high court and senior officials attended the event.

Justice Maheshwari was the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)