Jammu, Aug 18 (PTI) Police have detained a man in connection with a suspected terror financing case here, officials said.

"One person has been called for questioning in connection with suspected terror financing," ADGP (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh said.

He said that police are investigating it.

According to sources, one person was detained at Jammu bus stand with Rs 10 lakh cash possibly for terror financing.

