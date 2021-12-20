New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was found dead at his rented house in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Thakur, hailed from Jammu & Kashmir and worked at 'Delhi Haat Art Gallery', they said.

Police suspect the victim was smothered, however, the exact cause of death will be ascertained through a post mortem report which is awaited.

"On Monday, around 9.40 am, we got a PCR call from the owner of flat at Greater Kailash about the incident. When police reached the spot, a man, who was identified as Rahul Thakur, was found lying unconscious inside the flat,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaikar said.

According to police, Thakur lived with his mother Anita in the house which he had rented a month ago.

They said the mother of the deceased had left for their native place in Jammu & Kashmir 3-4 days back.

"We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and all angles are being probed including that of personal enmity," the officer said.

Three mobile phones have been found from the spot, she said, adding all the CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of crime have been analysed and an investigation is underway.

