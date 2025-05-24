J-K: Shakeela Begum has become the first ST woman to establish her own Bangus Trout Live Fish Vending Centre in Kupwara (Photo/ANI)

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): In an inspiring milestone for women entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir, Shakeela Begum has become the first Schedule Tribe (ST) woman to establish her own Bangus Trout Live Fish Vending Centre in Chowkibal, Kupwara.

Her achievement marks a significant step toward economic empowerment in the region. Expressing her joy and gratitude, Shakeela Begum told ANI, "I am very happy and deeply thankful to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for launching these schemes that have opened new opportunities for people like me."

Also Read | Bestiality Case in Nagpur: Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Horse at Riding Academy in Gittikhadan Area.

She added, "We benefited greatly from it. It was first class from our side. It also inspired others to think they too could do something similar and gain from it."

The initiative falls under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a flagship scheme aimed at promoting sustainable fisheries development and creating employment avenues across the country.

Also Read | Jaisalmer Road Accident: 4 People, Including Wildlife Activist, Killed After Their Camper Vehicle Collides Head-On With Truck in Rajasthan.

Shakeela also extended her heartfelt appreciation to the Department of Fisheries, Kupwara, for their unwavering support throughout her journey.

Shakeela said, "We had done similar work before. We had a plan. The department people would visit our place, and then with their consultations we took the initiative and brought this centre. It has been going well. Many people from our area now come and ask about it, ask where we brought it from, what we did. We also felt very happy. We saved money and earned a good reputation. It's first class, and people respect us more now. It felt really good."

The live fish vending centre is expected to benefit the local economy by providing fresh Bangus trout to consumers and encouraging more women to pursue entrepreneurship in the fisheries sector.

Shakeela Begum defends her decision to invest deeply in her fish vending business, stating she's willingly given up land and her home for it.

Despite criticism, she believes the work brings dignity, income, and stability to her family.

She says, "No, not at all. I've given land, I've given my home to this. What's wrong with that? One has to think--am I doing anything wrong? Even if ten people tell me not to do it, I'll still go ahead. This work brings respect, life, income, it supports our home. Wandering outside unnecessarily is not a solution. Now my children have adjusted with me. Had I not done this, who knows what paths they might have taken? Kids these days get into bad habits, drugs, drinking, dying in accidents. Now they are walking the right path alongside me. Their lives are going well."

Shakeela Begum acknowledges that people often say the Gujjar community lacks exposure, but she believes change is possible with the right mindset.

She says, "It's not just about one vending centre. If they take interest, if they are mentally prepared, they can do any work. There are many things happening--training centres, various schemes. However, you only learn by going out and seeing the world. If you stay home, nothing changes. When I stepped out, I brought this centre to our place. My children saw me, and now they are on the right path. Everyone should think like this."

She adds, "People need to pay attention. Only then, they will know how to handle these opportunities. Sitting at home will not solve anything. The government can't deliver everything to your doorstep."

Shakeela's story stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for women across Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the transformative impact of government schemes and the resilience of individuals determined to forge their own paths to success. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)