Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): A large number of workers from other states working in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba have started moving to safer places after heavy cross-border shelling and attempted drone and missile attacks by Pakistan on Thursday night.

Speaking to ANI, Shatrughan, a labourer from Chhattisgarh, said, "We are scared and are moving to a safe place. We are all from Chhattisgarh. The situation here is very tense."

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, by killing at least seven terrorists and causing extensive damage to the Pakistan Post Dhandhar on 8 to 9 May 2025.

According to BSF, a large group of terrorists attempted to cross into Indian territory under the cover of fire provided by Pakistan Rangers from the Dhandhar post.

However, the force said, the BSF's advanced surveillance grid promptly detected the attempt. "Acting swiftly, alert BSF troops engaged the infiltrators in a fierce exchange of fire. In the ensuing gunfight, at least seven terrorists were neutralised," said the BSF.

Additionally, retaliatory action by BSF caused extensive damage to the Dhandhar post.

The BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, also issued a Hand-Held Thermal Imager (HHTI) clip of the destruction of the Pakistani Post Dhandhar.

The action came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with the Director Generals of all border guarding forces and reviewed the current security situation along India's borders.

The meeting was aimed at assessing preparedness and operational readiness in light of recent developments, as Pakistan on Thursday night launched a significant missile and drone attack targeting India's Jammu region and Rajasthan, including Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and Jaisalmer. However, all missiles were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, and no major damage was reported.

In a specific talk with the Border Security Force DG, the Home Minister had also taken stock of the situation in the border areas and the preparedness of the border guarding force.

The BSF's fresh action followed additional explosions reported on Thursday night in Jammu and Jaisalmer, prompting air-raid sirens and civilian evacuations in border areas.

The Pakistani attack followed India's "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, wherein Indian forces conducted missile strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India said that these strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, in retaliation for an April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. (ANI)

