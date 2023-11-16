Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): A mysterious blast occurred near a Krishna temple at Surankote town in J-K's Poonch district on Wednesday night.

Visuals from the temple showed splinters' signs on the walls of the temple.

There are no reports of any casualties or injuries to anyone in the blast as of now.

One of the locals living nearby the Temple property, while speaking to ANI, said, "I came to the spot after hearing the sound of the blast. The Police and Army officers also reached here in around five minutes and they did their investigation."

"The blast happened nearby only, and it was heard from everyone else that the blast was done from the backside of the temple," he added.

The local resident further claimed that the blast was a grenade blast which, according to him, was a revenge action by someone as something like this had never happened before over here.

The temple priest Atul Sharma, speaking about the incident, said, "The blast occurred at around 8:50 pm. We were at the gate and we heard a loud sound. I was told to stay inside and meanwhile, we called the police after which SHO and DSP arrived on the spot. Army's Major had also arrived."

"There has been no major damage or loss. Though the blast was really powerful and splinters hit the temple," he added. (ANI)

