Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): The new office premises of the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Rajouri has been completed in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The previous building was deemed unsafe for the staff and people as it was an old structure. Now, the new building has been completed within 2 years.

Also Read | ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021 Declared; Candidates Can Check The Result At icsi.edu.

Employees are really happy with the new building and its quick completion.

Assistant Labour Commissioner told ANI, "I am very thankful to the administration for this new building. Rooms are more spacious. We have boards outside every room that guide people to various sections of the building. I have been here for five months and am pretty happy to be in Rajouri. People are really nice and cooperative here. Our old building had become unsafe, it was like 40-50 years old. This building has two floors, ground and first floor. It has various departments like the clerical, vote and ALC office."

Also Read | India Withdraws COVID-19 Restrictions Imposed on UK Nationals Travelling to the Country.

Another employee, Ahsaan Malik recalled how the old office premises used to get filled with rainwater.

"I am really happy with this new building. The previous building was old and in terrible condition. There were problems related to the washroom too. Staff had to suffer. Thanks to the government for completing most of the building quickly. We have shifted here and it feels really good," he added.

Yogita Sharma of the BOC section said, "We feel safer and happier now. The old building was in really bad condition. It is good for employees and the public."

Locals too were impressed with the quick completion of the building and improvements in the work of the department.

"Rooms are really good, there are ACs installed which are great. I did not have to wait in a queue and my work was done really quickly. The old building was in terrible condition and even sitting there used to be difficult. But this one is safe and I am surprised that it has been completed so quickly," said a visitor.

Another visitor said, "We are happy that this building has been completed so quickly. It will give a lot of relief to the locals. There is always some crowd in this office and they will get a facility to sit. Rajouri people are very happy. That old one was dangerous for all. But administration understood it and finished this new building on time." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)