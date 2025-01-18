Srinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the deputy commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district to appear before it in a case of "illegal and unscientific" river bed mining in the Sukhnag that "adversely affects" the river ecology.

The green panel was hearing an application moved by activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat, alleging illegal and unscientific river bed mining in the Sukhnag in the central Kashmir district using excavators and cranes that adversely affected the river ecology.

In its order dated January 15, the tribunal said the counsel for the applicant had pointed out that the deputy commissioner was the primary respondent responsible for controlling the "illegal unregulated" mining in the area.

On October 4, the tribunal issued notices to the respondents, including the deputy commissioner, but he is "neither represented nor the reply on his behalf has been filled", the bench noted.

Since neither he is represented nor the reply on his behalf has been filed, "we direct the deputy commissioner to appear virtually on the next date of hearing, which has been fixed on April 29", the tribunal said.

It also directed the deputy commissioner to ensure that no illegal sand and boulder mining in the area took place without permission and environmental clearance or without complying with other norms till the next hearing.

