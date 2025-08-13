Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): In a commendable display of civic responsibility, the National Service Scheme (NSS) units of SHMM Government Degree College, Anantnag, conducted a cleanliness drive along the banks of the Lidder River at Aang Matipora in Anantnag on Tuesday.

The initiative was part of a series of activities organised ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

The cleanliness drive, carried out in collaboration with Mera Yuva Bharat, aimed to address the rampant littering and pollution along the riverbanks.

Dr. Peerzada Yasir Yousuf, NSS Program Officer at SHMM GDC Anantnag, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, "As a part of 79th Independence Day celebrations, the College, in collaboration with Mera Yuva Bharat, has organised a cleanliness drive here along the banks of River Lidder. The banks are littered, and pollution is at its peak. So, we came here as volunteers and carried out a cleanliness drive so that our surroundings stay clean, especially the water bodies...We have taken this initiative so that we can sensitise the public related to pollution issues..."

Dr. Arshid Hussain Ganie, NSS Programme Officer, emphasised the importance of inspiring students and children to engage with water bodies and understand cleanliness.

He said, "Today's significance lies in inspiring students and children to engage with our water bodies and understand the importance of cleanliness. When one person is healthy, the entire community thrives. Echoing our Prime Minister's vision, we promote a cleaner, healthier environment. In celebration of Independence Day, we are organising various programs, including a cleanliness drive, with active participation from numerous NGOs supporting our initiative."

NSS Volunteer, Sheikh Sharan, said, "We frequently organise these programs, inspired by our ancestors who preserved nature's purity. It's our responsibility to keep it clean. Our water bodies are polluted, and glaciers are melting--we must protect them. While our government is actively running awareness programs, many people still lack understanding. We urge locals to join us in recognising the critical importance of cleanliness."

The programme's motto was to raise awareness of environmental issues and protect the planet for a sustainable future. (ANI)

