Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 (ANI): One individual was apprehended along with arms and ammunition in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said an official.

The joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

In a post on X Chinar Corps, the Indian Army said, "Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Khurhama, Kupwara, today. One suspected individual has been apprehended.

"Four hand grenades and other war-like stores were also recovered," the tweet added.

Further interrogation is being done by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

