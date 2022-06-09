Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): A joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) eliminated one terrorist, informed the officials on Wednesday.

Based on specific information regarding the presence of a terrorist in the apple orchards of a village in Alura, Shopian District, the operation was launched on June 7 at about 2:30 PM.

As soon as the joint team reached the suspected spot inside the dense apple orchard, the terrorist opened fire on the approaching security forces, triggering an encounter.

The joint team immediately swung into action, extricating the civilians and labourers working inside the orchard. The area was simultaneously cordoned to prevent the terrorist from escaping.

"Heavy exchange of fire ensued between the terrorist and security forces as the hiding terrorist tried to break the cordon. One terrorist was neutralized during the firefight. A substantial cache of arms and ammunition including one 7.62 mm SLR, one AK rifle, grenades, an Improvised Explosive Device and other war like stores were recovered from the encounter site," read an official statement.

As per the JKP, the terrorist was identified as Nadeem Ahmed Rather, a resident of Ashmuji, Kulgam.

Nadeem was active in the area since March 2020 and was a known associate of Farooq Ahmed Bhat (Nalli), the District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. He was also involved in the recent killings of civilians.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

