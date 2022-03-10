Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 10 (ANI): One terrorist was killed in an encounter that started at the Naina Batpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, informed police on Thursday.

Police said that the operation is still underway.

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

