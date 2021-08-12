Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir People's Justice Front (JKPJF) held a seminar in Pulwama on Wednesday.

The seminar was attended by Hujatul Islam Moulana Ghulam Rasool Nori, a prominent religious figure in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in India. Besides Nori, JKPJF chairman Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi, Islamic scholar Moulana Showkat Ahmad, famous poet Abdul Ahad Farhad and Mufti Khateeb Ali Mohammed Malik and Imtiyaz Ahmad were also present.

The core message of the seminar was that the "sacrifice of Imam Hussain is not limited to one country or nation but it is the hereditary state of the brotherhood of all mankind."

Breifing mediapersons, JKPJF chairman Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi said, "In Iran, every religious scholar gives the example of India highlighting the mourning procession. It is just the diversity in India that even in Iran people give examples of India."

Rizvi further emphasised on peace, development and religious harmony.

The seminar was attended by a large gathering. It was the first such kind of seminar held in Pulwama. All the speakers highlighted the different aspects of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. The speakers emphasised that Imam Hussain did not sacrifice for a particular community but for the entire humanity. (ANI)

