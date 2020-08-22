Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Acting on specific information, the Bandipora police on Saturday arrested five terror associates of the ISJK outfit.

Four of the terror associates are from Bandipora and one of them is from Srinagar. Incriminating material including Matrix Sheets, ISJK Flags and ammunition was recovered from their possession.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Performs ‘Arti’ at His Residence in Mumbai, Seeks Blessing of Lord Ganesha.

"On preliminary inquiry, it was found that these terror associates are affiliated to terrorist outfit ISJK and carried out the recce of an Army camp to attack in future. Besides they were providing support and radicalising the youths to join this terror outfit. Furthermore, they were making flags of ISJK in Chittibandy Aragam and supplying it to their associates in Srinagar," J-K police said in a press note.

In this regard, a case under UAPA Act has been registered at the Aragam police station and further investigation has been taken up. (ANI)

Also Read | Indian Railways Working on to Connect Char Dham Sites in Uttarakhand, Will Make Pilgrimage Easy for Crores of Devotees, Says Piyush Goyal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)