Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 2 (ANI): An over ground worker (OGW) was arrested during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district late on Monday night and recovery of rifle and ammunition was made, the police said.

The held OGW was identified as Tanveer Ahmad who is a resident of Shopian's Daramdora.

According to the Shopian Police, the operation was launched by a joint team of police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 14Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"One AK series, one Magazine and ten rounds were recovered," the police said.

An FIR under relevant sections was registered.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier in March this year, Bandipora Police had attached the properties of two Over Ground Workers for allegedly providing shelter and logistic support to the terrorists in North Kashmir's Bandipora.

Police then said that the houses belonged to Abdul Majeed Reshi and Mohammad Jamal Malik.

The Bandipora Police stated in a press release, "Continuing its crackdown on harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them, Police in Bandipora in presence of Executive Magistrate attached double storied residential houses of Abdul Majeed Reshi, the father of accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi @ Doctor at Gundpora Rampura and Mohammad Jamal Malik, father of accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik resident of Chitteybandey jurisdiction of Police Station Aragam Bandipora, under section 25 of UAPA Act".

The police had said that both the accused were terrorist associates and were arrested.

"Accordingly, the process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated u/s 25 of UA(P) Act by the order of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir vide order No. DIVCOM- 'K'/Rtn/05/2023 dated 10-02-2023," the police had stated.

According to the notice, the owner of these houses has been restrained to 'transfer, lease out, dispose-off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of the designated authority."Any violation will attract the penal provision of law," the release had added. (ANI)

